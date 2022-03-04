AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-W vs ENG-W ODI World Cup Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton 6:30 AM IST March 5

The biggest rivalry in world cricket, Australia will face England in the 3rd match of the ICC Women World Cup 2022. Australia have won the tournament a record six times which is the most by any side. In a previous clash between the two-sides Australia thrashed England Women 3-0 in their series, this will give them plenty of confidence heading into this fixture. Australia Women are World No.1 in the ICC Women’s Rankings.

On the other hand, Defending champions England have an impressive record in the tournament. England have won the World Cup title 4 times and will be aiming towards their 5th. Both sides have some extremely talented player and a good balanced team, it will be a close encounter between the two sides.

Here are the Match Details

Australia Women vs England Women, Match No.3

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Date & Time: 5th Match, 6:30 AM IST

Australia Women vs England Women- Dream 11

Wicketkeeper- Alyssa Healy

Batters- Beth Mooney (vc), Heather Knight (c), Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders- Ellyse Perry, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers- Sophie Ecclestone, Nicola Carey, Kate Cross

Australia Women vs England Women Playing XIs

AUS-W: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

ENG-W: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross