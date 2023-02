Australia and South Africa will square off in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final. SA vs. AUS Women's T20 World Cup Final: The best fantasy options, Dream11 predictions, and likely starting XIs for the final against Australia and South Africa on Sunday at Newlands in Cape Town are listed below. The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will be played on Sunday at Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Ground between Australia and the host nation, South Africa.

And then there were two _



__ _ __ - who will #TurnItUp and get their hands on the #T20WorldCup trophy? _ pic.twitter.com/OU2l9Nk40g — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2023

AUS W vs SA W Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final: Predicted Playing XI

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

AUS W vs SA W Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final: Dream 11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Meg Lanning (vc), Tahlia McGrath, Tazmin Brits

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail

AUS W vs SA W Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final: Full Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas