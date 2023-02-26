topStoriesenglish2577281
NewsCricket
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

EXPLAINED: How Can Team India Qualify For ICC World Test Championship Final Ahead Of IND VS AUS 3rd Test? Check

If India wins the series 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0, they will qualify for the final by topping the points table with a win percentage of 68.06.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

EXPLAINED: How Can Team India Qualify For ICC World Test Championship Final Ahead Of IND VS AUS 3rd Test? Check

India's victory against Australia in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series has put them in a favourable position to qualify for the final. The top two teams of the points table will make it to the summit clash, and India's current points percentage of 64.06 puts them in a good spot.

If India wins the series 2-0, they will qualify for the final. However, if Australia makes a comeback and prevents India from winning the next two Tests, the visitors will qualify for the final with a points percentage of 63.16. In this scenario, India will have to rely on New Zealand not losing 2-0 against Sri Lanka in their upcoming series. If Sri Lanka does beat New Zealand by that scoreline and India beats Australia 2-0, Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the final.

Also Read: Copycat: Indian Fans React As Babar Azam Recreates Rohit Sharma's Press Conference Scene - Watch

If India wins the series 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0, they will qualify for the final by topping the points table with a win percentage of 68.06. If Australia loses the series 4-0, their points percentage will sink below 60, increasing the possibility of an India-Sri Lanka final.

If Australia loses 3-0 or 3-1, they will qualify for the final along with India. In this scenario, the Pat Cummins-led outfit will try to prevent India from winning another Test to secure their place in the final.

In the unlikely event that the series ends 2-1 or 2-2, India will have to rely on New Zealand again. A 2-1 win for India or a 2-2 draw will make them reliant on New Zealand to stop Sri Lanka from winning either of their two Tests to qualify for the final.

India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role in the first two Tests, leading India to victory. If they can continue their form in the next two Tests, India's chances of qualifying for the final will be high. However, Australia is a strong team, and India cannot afford to be complacent.

Live Tv

World Test Championship FinalWorld Test Championship Final news updateWorld Test Championship Final newsWorld Test Championship Final updateWTC Qualification ScenarioWTC Qualification Scenario news updateWTC Qualification Scenario newsWTC Qualification Scenario updateIND vs AUS 3rd TestIND vs AUS 3rd Test news updateIND vs AUS 3rd Test newsIND vs AUS 3rd Test updateIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia news updateIndia vs Australia NewsIndia vs Australia updateIndore TestIndore Test news updateIndore Test newsIndore Test updateBorder-Gavaskar TrophyBorder-Gavaskar Trophy news updateBorder-Gavaskar Trophy newsBorder-Gavaskar Trophy updateIndia vs Australia 3rd TestIndia vs Australia 3rd Test news updateIndia vs Australia 3rd Test newsIndia vs Australia 3rd Test update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985