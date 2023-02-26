EXPLAINED: How Can Team India Qualify For ICC World Test Championship Final Ahead Of IND VS AUS 3rd Test? Check

India's victory against Australia in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series has put them in a favourable position to qualify for the final. The top two teams of the points table will make it to the summit clash, and India's current points percentage of 64.06 puts them in a good spot.

If India wins the series 2-0, they will qualify for the final. However, if Australia makes a comeback and prevents India from winning the next two Tests, the visitors will qualify for the final with a points percentage of 63.16. In this scenario, India will have to rely on New Zealand not losing 2-0 against Sri Lanka in their upcoming series. If Sri Lanka does beat New Zealand by that scoreline and India beats Australia 2-0, Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the final.

A win in the 3rd Test guarantees India a spot in the WTC Final. pic.twitter.com/0j0strZ28v — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 24, 2023

If India wins the series 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0, they will qualify for the final by topping the points table with a win percentage of 68.06. If Australia loses the series 4-0, their points percentage will sink below 60, increasing the possibility of an India-Sri Lanka final.

If Australia loses 3-0 or 3-1, they will qualify for the final along with India. In this scenario, the Pat Cummins-led outfit will try to prevent India from winning another Test to secure their place in the final.

In the unlikely event that the series ends 2-1 or 2-2, India will have to rely on New Zealand again. A 2-1 win for India or a 2-2 draw will make them reliant on New Zealand to stop Sri Lanka from winning either of their two Tests to qualify for the final.

India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role in the first two Tests, leading India to victory. If they can continue their form in the next two Tests, India's chances of qualifying for the final will be high. However, Australia is a strong team, and India cannot afford to be complacent.