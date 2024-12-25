Australia End Suspense Over Travis Head, Announce Playing XI For Boxing Day Test Vs India

Australia have ended the suspense over Travis Head's fitness and announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test match against India, which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26.

Addressing the pre-match press conference on Christmas Day, Pat Cummins confirmed that Travis Head has passed the fitness test and will feature in the Boxing Day encounter.

"Trav's good to go, he'll play. He just ticked off some final things today and yesterday. But no worries about injury with Trav. He'll go into the game fully fit," Cummins said.

Head's availability is a big boost to Australia, given the southpaw's stellar form in the ongoing series, with 409 runs at an average of 81.8 with two tons to his name.

Notably, the Australian vice-captain Head had experienced a minor quad strain while batting in the third Test in Brisbane Test last week. The left-handed batter underwent a stringent fitness test on Christmas Day and was ultimately declared fit to play the fourth Test of the five-match series that is currently tied at 1-1.

"I don't think you'll see too much management of him throughout the game. He just kind of plays as is. Maybe around fielding, if he's a bit uncomfortable, we will (manage him), but he's fully fit," said Cummins.

"It feels like the last 12 months, he's been in this unbelievable vein of form and he just keeps going on with it. He's hitting the ball really cleanly. You can see the pressure that he shifts back onto the opposition literally from the first ball that he walks out there.

I'm loving that he's in our team and I don't have to try to set a field and bowl to him. He's hitting the ball as well as I've ever seen anyone. So long may it continue," he added.

Meanwhile, Sam Konstas will replace Nathan McSweeney, who had been dropped from the squad for the last two Tests after a string of low scores since his debut in Perth earlier in the series.

On the other hand, while Scott Boland will replace an injured Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out with a calf injury.

"He (Boland) bowled beautifully in Adelaide. Whenever he gets his chance, he steps in and looks like he's one of the best bowlers in the world. I expect him (to do) much the same. He loves bowling here, he's played probably more than anyone else here at the MCG in our team. He's prepared really well," Cummins said.

"It is pretty awesome that even with an unfortunate injury like Josh has, you can have someone like Scotty to come straight in seamlessly," he added.

Australia Playing XI For Boxing Day Test In Melbourne

Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland