Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Check Complete Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Venue, Match Timings in ICC Men's CWC 2023

Australia and India will take each other on in what is going to be the first match for both the teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Aussies will be led by Pat Cummins in the mega event. Not to forget, Australia have already won the World Cup in Indian sub-continent, under the leadership of Allan Border. However, that victory came in 1987, a long time back. Cummins and Co will be eager to repeat history and win their sixth World Cup to extend their record.

After playing India on October 8 in Chennai, Australia will fly to Lucknow where they will stay for almost a week, playing South Africa on October 13 and Qualifier 2 on October 16. Australia play Pakistan on Ocotber 20 in Bengaluru before they move to national capital Delhi to play Qualifier 1 on October 25.

Australia also play Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand, on October 28 in Dharamsala. Aussies play their biggest rivals England on November 4 in Ahmedabad. On November 7 and 12, Australia play Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Mumbai and Pune respectively.

Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an incredible honor. With 12 cities as the backdrop, we'll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament! #CWC2023 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/76VFuuvpcK— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 27, 2023

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures:

v India, October 8, Chennai

v South Africa, October 13, Lucknow

v Qualifier 2, October 16, Lucknow

v Pakistan, October 20, Bengaluru

v Qualifier 1, October 25, Delhi

v New Zealand, October 28, Dharamsala

v England, November 4, Ahmedabad

v Afghanistan, November 7, Mumbai

v Bangladesh, November 12, Pune

Cummins wants to win the World Cup

Australia captain Pat Cummins has his eyes set on the sixth World Cup title. A few days back, while speaking cricket.com.au, Cummins had revealed his wish to win the World Cup in India. He had said that winning the World Cup is a huge achievement and that Aussies are lucky to have won the ODI and T20 World cups. He said that the team is very confident to achieve it and they have experience too to do the same.

"It's one of those career highlights where you're lucky if you have one, let alone a few of them, so that's going to be the aim for a lot of the guys. These are the kind of tournaments that at the end of your career, you look back on, so we'll be there, pumped, and giving it everything," said Cummins. He also said that the new Australian setup has some new players and the campaign is going to be a lot of fun. "It's a bit of a different group, we all get on really well, so we're excited. We'll have a lot of fun when we get over there and we can't wait to get there."