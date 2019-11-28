Australia name unchanged Playing XI for 2nd Pakistan Test

Australia have named an unchanged Playing XI for the second Test of the two-match series against Pakistan, beginning on Friday at Adelaide Oval.

Confirming the news, skipper Tim Paine said that Australia will take the same side in the upcoming Pakistan match which clinched the opening Test at the Gabba, Brisbane by an innings and five runs.

Queensland swing bowler Michael Neser will serve as the 12th man when the Adelaide Test begins on Friday, with fast bowler James Pattinson and concussion substitute Cameron Bancroft being released from the squad to their respective states for the Marsh Sheffield Shield domestic tournament.

Bancroft had earlier stayed with the Australian squad throughout the Pakistan series opener at the Gabba last week so that he could come as a substitute in case of a head injury.

With the ICC’s rules allowing up to 36 hours for a concussion substitute after a player is injured, Australian have decided to release Bancroft with the knowledge that he can return for the national side should a batsman suffer a concussion during the Test.

"Bangers is a couple of hours away on a plane (in Perth) if something happens, (so) we will be able to get him back pretty quickly.You’ve got … 36 hours to replace a concussed player so we will have plenty of time to get someone back, whether it be a batter or a bowler, cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

"I don’t think Nes (Neser) will be batting in our top six (as a concussion substitute). But he is a real handful with a pink ball and if something was to happen (to one of our bowlers), we will know Nes will do a great job," the Australian captain added.

The Australian squad is as follows:

Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner