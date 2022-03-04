हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Australia tour of Pakistan under threat after Peshawar mosque blast?

The blast took place because of clashes between rival Muslim factions, says a report.

(Source: Twitter)

The Australia tour of Pakistan is under threat after a major terror attack took place in Peshawar on Friday (March 4), less 200 kms away from Rawalpindi where the Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia is taking place. 

As per Daily Telegraph, Australian team's security is speaking with the Department of Foreign Affairs after the attack took place. The incident appears to be a result of clashes between rival Muslim factions, says the report.

Not to forget, Australia are touring Pakistan after a gap pf 24 years. Since the attack on Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009, international cricket was banned in Pakistan. In the last few years, countries have begun to show interest again in touring Pakistan. West Indies last toured South Africa. However, New Zealand and England cancelled their tours last year due to security reasons. 

Australia did not hesitate despite these cancellations and came but these bomb blasts in Peshawar will affect the tour it seems. 

The blast took place in a mosque in Peshawar after a suicide bomber fired at the security and then detonating a device. 

