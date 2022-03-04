Bomb blast in Pakistan mosque kills at least 30, several others injured

Peshawar (Pakistan): At least 30 people killed and more than 50 injured in a bomb explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar. Mohammad Aasim, spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital, where victims have been brought, told Reuters they had received more than 30 bodies.

As per news reports, at least 50 others were injured when a bomb ripped through a crowded Shia mosque during the Friday congregation in this northwestern Pakistani city, officials said. Officials also added that the condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical. A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawar when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan said two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured, he said. The blast occurred following the firing incident, he added.

In January this year, a bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in Pakistan's Lahore, killing three people and wounding over 20, police said.

Couple of days back, another blast was reported from Pakistan. At least three people were killed and 24 others injured in a blast near a police van at Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road, local media reported citing officials as saying on Wednesday (March 2). According to DIG Operations Fida Hussain, the nature of the blast was being ascertained, but added that 2-2.5 kilogrammes of explosives were used, Dawn newspaper reported. Hussain also identified one of the deceased as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), adding that 24 people -- including police officials -- were injured.

Quetta Civil Hospital Spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig said that the injured were being transported to the hospital for medical treatment, the Pakistani newspaper reported. There has been an uptick in violence in Balochistan with several attacks and explosions reported since the start of the year, Dawn newspaper reported. According to the Pakistani newspaper, last month, at least 13 terrorists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, killed during armed attacks on two security forces' camps in the province's Naushki and Panjgur districts.

(With Agency inputs)

