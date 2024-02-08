Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch AUS Under 19 Vs PAK Under 19 Semifinal 2 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Australia and Pakistan play the 2nd semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in Benoni. These are two very good teams and there is no big favourite in this match. Not to forget, an India vs Pakistan showdown in final is likely to take place if Saad Baig's side is able to win the clash today. Australia are being led by Hugh Weibgen and they have played some outstanding cricket in this tournament so far. Keep an eye out on Shahzaib Khan, who is the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in this World Cup, smashing 260 runs in 5 matches.

A lot will depend on how Shahzaib and some other key players - captain Saab, pacer Ubaid Shah - go in this match. Pakistan had managed to defend just 156 runs in their last Super Six clash to emerge as victors, also booking their place in the semifinal. In this match, Pakistan will be aiming for a better show with the bat.

Hugh Weibgen has bee the best batter for Australia in this tournament, scoring 252 runs in 5 matches and Aussies will once again pin hopes on him. Also watch out for pacer Callum Vidler, who has 11 wickets in 4 matches and is not looking to bring his pace down.

Australia (INDU19) vs Pakistan (PAK U19) Semifinal 2 Match Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch AUS U19 vs PAK U19 Semifinal 2 Match? Read below:

When will Australia U19 Vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal 2 match match be played?

Australia U19 Vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal 2 match will be played February 8 (Thursday), 2024.

Where will Australia U19 Vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal 2 match be played?

Australia U19 Vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal 2 match will take place at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

At what time will Australia U19 Vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal 2 start?

Australia U19 Vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal 2 will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch Australia U19 Vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal 2 live streaming in India?

Australia U19 Vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal 2 will be streamed live on Hotstar app and website.

How to watch Australia U19 Vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal 2 live telecast in India?

Australia U19 Vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal 2 live telecast will be on Star Sports Network in India.

Australia U19 Vs Pakistan U19: Squads

Pakistan U19 Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Khubaib Khalil, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah

Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken(w), Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Ryan Hicks, Tom Campbell, Tom Straker, Aidan O Connor, Corey Wasley