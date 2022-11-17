Australia vs England 1st ODI 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG match online and on TV?

Australia and England will lock horns in the 1st ODI of the 3-match taking place in Australia three days after the Three Lions have become the T20 World Champions of the world. Australia might have had a disappointing World Cup campaign but they were in fine form in the ODI format in their series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in August and September. England on the other hand struggled to perform in the 50-over format and would look to make the most out of this opportunity following the preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023. (AUS vs ENG 1st ODI Dream prediction HERE)

Ahead of Thursday’s first ODI match between Australia and England, check all the livestreaming details below:

What time will the first ODI match Australia vs England begin?

The first ODI match between Australia and England will begin at 8:50 am IST.

When will the first ODI match between Australia and England be played?

The first ODI match between Australia and England will take place on November 17, Thursday.

Where will the first ODI match Australia vs England be played?

The first ODI match between Australia and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

Which TV channel can I watch Australia vs England first ODI match?

Australia vs England first ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England first ODI match?

Australia vs England first ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Australia vs England Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

England Predicted Line-up: Jason Roy, James Vince, Phil Salt, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c and wik), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone