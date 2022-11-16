AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs ENG 1st ODI at Adelaide, 850 AM IST, November 17

England are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Australia in a 3-match ODI series, which will begin on Thursday (November 17). The newly-crowned T20 World Cup champions will be keen on getting a winning start to this series keeping in mind the 2023 ODI World Cup in focus. Due to the tight cricket calendar, England have had just 3 days to celebrate their victory of the T20 World Cup 2022. Australia on the other hand would be keen on getting the win from this series following their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign at home being the defending champs.

However, Australia will be missing their star middle-order batter Glenn Maxwell due to injury as he is expected to miss out on rest of the season too after breaking his leg last week in a tragic accident. Both sides along with the other top cricket nations now aim the ODI World Cup 2023.

Match Details

Australia vs England 1st ODI of 2022 series

Venue: Adelaide Oval

Date & Time: November 17 at 8:50 AM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV website and app

AUS vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

Keeper – Jos Buttler (C)

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell marsh, Jason Roy

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran (VC), Cameron Green

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Jordan

Fortune and glory



Jos Buttler led England to their prized treasure in Australia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Pi1QewhPki — ICC (@ICC) November 14, 2022

Australia vs England 1st ODI Predicted 11

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, David Willey, Chris Woakes