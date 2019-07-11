Australia vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final live updates

Aaron Finch-led Australia take on England in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# Jofra Archer to continue with the ball, bowl his third over!

# Five runs and a wicket off the over as David Warner is dismissed for 9 following a boundary off the previous delivery straight back over the bowler's head. Handscomb further gets off the mark hitting the fuller length delivery towards cover. Australia 11/2 (3 overs)

# Peter Handscomb is the next batsman in!

# Wicket! David Warner departs for 9 runs off 11 deliveries as Chris Woakes picks his first wicket of the clash following a short delivery, resulting in a catch to Jonny Bairstow at slips. Australia 10/2 (2.4 overs)

# Chris Woakes to bowl his second over of the innings!

# Australia 6/1 (2 overs) with two runs from the over as Steve Smith gets off the mark following a quick single off a short of good length delivery, hitting the ball in front of mid-on. Warner further completes a single following a short delivery from Archer, clipping the ball to long leg.

# Steve Smith is the next batsman!

# Wicket! Aaron Finch departs for a duck as Archer accounts for his dismissal off the first delivery, after the batsman was adjudged lbw with the ball going on to hit the pads. Australia 4/1 (1.1 overs)

# Jofra Archer to share the new ball!

# Australia 4/0 (1 over) as David Warner gets the Australian innings on to a bright start, with a boundary wide of cover following a half-volley. No more runs scored off the next five deliveries as Woakes shortens the length of the deliveries with variations as well.

# Chris Woakes to bowl the opening over!

# Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are set to start the innings!

# Both the teams are on the ground for the national anthem ceremony!

# Australia win toss, opt to bat against England!

Hosts England are set to face off against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thurday. The winner will take on New Zealand in the final of the tournament after the Kiwis defeated India by 18 runs in the first semi-final at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday.

England finished the league stage on the third spot in the points table, despite being under pressure at one stage. Australia, on the other hand, were expected to top the table but were pushed to the second spot following a defeat against South Africa in the final match of the group stage.

Finishing league stage at the third spot in the pool table appears a whole lot easier than it really was because the team, at a point in time, won't make it.

Australia further emerged victorious by a margin of 64 runs against England in their group stage clash which will be further motivation for the latter to emerge victorious.

Joe Root has been the man to watch out for in the English side, emerging as the highest run-getter with 500 runs in nine innings. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have further made their presence felt with the ball, accounting for wickets at regular intervals.

On the other hand, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behendroff have been amongst the key performers for Australia. The two sides share a fierce rivalry and that will certainly add an edge to this vital clash.

Lineups:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.