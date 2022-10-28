Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match No. 26 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG match online and on TV?

With hosts and defending champions Australia facing Ashes rivals England in a must-win clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (October 28), pressure has increased on their skipper Aaron Finch as he struggled to get going against Sri Lanka. The right-handed opener struggled during Australia’s seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Sunday, failing to get going on a hard and fast-paced surface in Perth. He managed an unbeaten on a rather sedate 31 off 42 as Marcus Stoinis’ pyrotechnics took the Aussies home.

However, Finch said he was not worried by his struggle to give the ball a mighty heave as he goes about his job after the home team’s chances of qualifying for the knockout round improved following England’s defeat to Ireland on Wednesday. “I think it’s an anomaly in my career. It’s just one of those days. I hit a real nice pull straight to the fielder, and then an off drive in the same over, straight to the field. I felt I was playing quite well... probably went into my shell a little bit and looked to just get off rather than hitting good strong shots out to a field, out to a deep man. I was trying to get off a strike in the ring, which is never, it’s never easy when you`re facing a world-class spinner like (Maheesh) Theekshana,” said Finch in the pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s clash with England.

And Finch whacked an unbeaten 20 off five balls (2x4s, 2x6s) batting at No.5 as the Aussies sealed victory with 33 balls to spare #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/1XuoVBCcPo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 28, 2022

“That’s probably what I will change next time. I think I was probably one or two boundaries away from being back to a runner ball and it probably looks a little bit different there,” he said.

He added that another reason for going slow was that he did not want to expose his middle-order to the attack too early with the ball zipping around a bit.

Match Details

When will Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match take place?

The Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be played on Friday, October 28.

Where will Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match take place?

The Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

What time will Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match begin?

The Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match live on TV in India?

The Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match live streaming in India?

The Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match Predicted 11

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (c), Adil Rashid, Mark Wood