Australia vs India 2nd ODI: David Warner suffers groin injury, set to undergo scans

Australia were handed a huge blow during their second ODI against India when their star opener David Warner endured a groin injury. In the second game of the series, taking place at the SCG, Warner injured himself while diving in the field during India’s chase.

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, Warner is set to undergo scans later to determine the extent of the injury. The report states that a Cricket Australia (CA) spokesperson confirmed this development.

In just the fourth over of India’s chase, opener Shikhar Dhawan had played one towards mid-off and Warner injured himself while trying to save runs in the field. Warner took a while to recover and required the immediate help of the team physio – who later took him off the ground.

Some bad news for Australia fans David Warner has limped off the field after appearing to have hurt his groin while fielding in the second innings.#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/8whmf2nEDD — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

The third and final ODI is set to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra and Warner’s loss will be a big setback for the hosts with the three match T20I series also set to be played, almost immediately after the culmination of the ODI’s.

While Australia can fill Warner’s void in the limited overs, they would desperately be hoping for Warner to recover in time for the much anticipated four match Test series, which begins from December 17.

Warner had earlier scored a brilliant 83 (off 77 balls; 4x7, 6x3) engaging in a formidable 142-run opening stand alongside skipper Aaron Finch as Australia posted a mammoth 389/4 on the board. Steve Smith scored his second successive ton (104 off 64 balls; 4x14, 6x2) in the game as the Indian bowlers were thrashed all across the SCG. Glenn Maxwell launched the fireworks at the death, playing a rapid-fire knock off 63* from just 29 balls.