Australia vs India 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli breaks this record held by Sachin Tendulkar

India skipper Virat Kohli has brought some cheer into the Indian dressing room and fans although they have already lost the ODI series. In the third and final ODI against Australia, Virat Kohli completed 12,000 runs in international cricket.

Kohli became just the 6th cricketer to reach this impressive milestone. However, by doing so, Kohli broke an impressive record held by the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli became the fastest player to complete 12,000 ODI runs - doing so in just his 242nd innings (251st ODI)

The legendary Tendulkar was holding the record since a long time– having reached 12000 ODI runs in 300 innings (309 matches).

The Delhi-born batsman, thus, broke the record by some distance. The final ODI at Canberra on Wednesday (December 2) is Kohli’s 251st ODI - he bceame just the 9th indian cricketer to reach the mark.

The others on the list after Sachin are Ricky Ponting (314 innings), Kumar Sangakkara (336 innings), Sanath Jayasuriya (379 innings) and Mahela Jayawardene (399 innings).

In the last ODI, Kohli looked in scintillating form, scoring 89 runs before Moises Henriques took a screamer of a catch to dismiss him before a well-deserved hundred.

India had lost the first two ODI’s by 66 runs and 51 runs respectively with the hosts posting mammoth totals on the board. Australia has scored 374/6 and 389/4 in these games, making an absolute mockery of the ‘famed’ Indian bowling unit.

The visitors, however, have fared better with the bat which has helped them avoid shameful defeats. In reply to Australia’s massive scores, India posted 308/8 and 338/9 on the board.