India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between Australia and India which is all set to begin shortly ( Wednesday, December 2) from the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

India have already lost the series after Australia comprehensively defeated them in the first two games and now in this dead rubber, they have nothing but pride to play for. They would be hoping that a new ground and new surroundings will turnaround their fortunes – the first two games were both played at the SCG.

Australia have been in red-hot form with the bat, scoring 374/6 and 389/4 in the two games played thus far with talisman Steve Smith making back to back hundreds, at a strike-rate of around 160.

Every single Aussie player has been amongst the runs. Glenn Maxwell, who managed just 108 runs in all of IPL 2020, has scored two rapid-fire half centuries – justifying his billing as the best finisher in the game right now.

The Indian bowlers have taken a combined 10 wickets from the two matches with

the likes of Bumrah, Shami, and Chahal all looking sub-par - being taken to the cleaners by the Aussie batsmen.

India have been handed some breathing space as David Warner suffered a groin injury in the last game while Aussie pace spearhead Pat Cummins has also been rested for the remainder of the white-ball series.

With the T20I’s and the much awaited Test series still to come, the Indians would be seeking to build some much needed momentum in this game.

We expect at least a few changes to the Indian lineup for this one – the infusion of fresh blood can certainly lift those dropped shoulders.

Here are the live updates: