indian cricket team

Australia vs India: Playing in front of crowds after long time may be reason behind dropped catches, says KL Rahul

The Indian team have given a poor account of themselves on the field in the ongoing ODI series, dropping several catches in the first game. In the second ODI on Sunday, Marnus Labuschagne was dropped by Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia vs India: Playing in front of crowds after long time may be reason behind dropped catches, says KL Rahul
Image credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Sydney: India's fielding woes continued in the second One-Day International against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday with Ravindra Jadeja, who is otherwise considered a safe pair of hands in the outfield, dropping Marnus Labuschagne at long-off off the bowling of Hardik Pandya.

The dropped catch came on the back of India spilling a few chances in the first ODI on Friday with both Shikhar Dhawan and Pandya dropping catches in the deep.

Australia dropped a few high catches in the series as well. Asked if there is a reason why the teams are struggling to hold on to catches, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul said that it could be because of the crowds.

"Sometimes it happens, catches get dropped. I can't say the exact problem. But when I have fielded in Australia, when the ball travels with the crowd in the background, it becomes a bit difficult to spot. And we are playing in front of crowds after a long time, so it is I think slightly difficult to pick balls," said Rahul who scored 76.

He also said that the conditions were a bit windy. :It was windy today so, it happens," the India vice-captain added. Rahul himself was given a lifeline when Australia captain Aaron Finch failed to accurately judge a potential catching chance.

indian cricket teamKL RahulAustralia Vs IndiaIndia tour of AustraliaIndia tour of Australia 2020
