Australia vs India: Wasim Jaffer trolls Brad Hogg for questioning Rohit Sharma’s place in Test side

With less than a week to go before India’s much anticipated tour of Australia kicks off with the ODI series, a fine piece of banter between two former players has caught the eye of the fans.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is winning over the internet after a funny response to former Australian spinner Brad Hogg’s doubts over Rohit Sharma’s place in the Indian Test team. Rohit, while being rested from the limited overs squad because of a recent hamstring injury, was selected for the Test squad.

Hogg, while answering a Twitter user’s question about Rahane’s captaincy in the last three Tests, had said “Rahane will do a fine job. The only other option would be Rohit but his record touring in Test Cricket provides no certainty of him holding a spot in the team.”

Apparently, Virat Kohli is set to return home after the first Test at Adelaide, for the birth of his first child with actress wife Anushka Sharma. The Twitter user, thus, wanted to know Hogg’s views on vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the side in the final Three Test matches.

Hogg question marks over Rohit’s overseas form in Test cricket raised many eyebrows with several fans lambasting him for the same. Wasim Jaffer was one of them, giving a hilarious reply to Hogg with this post:

While Rohit is a first-choice player in the Indian limited overs squad, he is yet to fully justify himself in the Test squad. In 32 matches, he has scored 2141 runs at an average of 46.54 – a decent return but lacklustre in comparison to the lofty standards he has set in the white-ball format

India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests down under and would look to repeat their heroics from their last tour. The Indian team has already landed in Sydney, where they are undergoing a mandatory 14 day quarantine. The tour begins with the ODI series, beginning on November 27.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 during their last tour in 2018-19 but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident.