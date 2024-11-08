Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Australia and Pakistan are set to battle it out in the 2nd ODI on November 8, 2024, at the Adelaide Oval. After a thrilling opening match, Australia took the lead in the three-match series with a narrow two-wicket win, while Pakistan aims to bounce back and level the series. With high stakes for both teams, fans worldwide are eagerly looking forward to another intense showdown. The first ODI in Melbourne saw Australia scrape a hard-fought victory, chasing down a modest target of 204. Pakistan’s bowlers, particularly Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi, showcased their skills, picking up five wickets to keep Australia on the back foot. But it was Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, whose composed innings of 32 runs off 31 balls led the hosts to victory. Now, all eyes are on whether Pakistan can capitalize on their bowling strength and deliver with the bat to push the series to a decider.

Also Read: IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV & Laptop?

When and Where to Watch the AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will take place on Friday, November 8, 2024, at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST (03:30 AM GMT) or 2:00 PM local time.

For fans eager to catch the action live, here are the key streaming and broadcasting details:

Live Streaming Platforms:

India: Stream live on Disney+ Hotstar for users with an active subscription.

Australia: Watch the match on Kayo Sports or through Foxtel.

Pakistan: Catch the live streaming on Tamasha App or A Sports for TV telecast.

TV Broadcast Channels:

India: Star Sports Network will broadcast the match live.

Australia: Foxtel TV will air the game.

Pakistan: A Sports will cover the live broadcast.

Match Preview: Can Pakistan Strike Back?

After their narrow defeat, Pakistan will need to focus on their batting to put up a stronger total. Led by wicketkeeper-captain Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's lineup features a mix of experienced players like Babar Azam and promising youngsters like Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub. While their pace attack—led by Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf—has been exceptional, the batters will need to deliver against a formidable Australian pace attack. For Australia, Pat Cummins’s leadership and the depth in their batting lineup, with players like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, make them a challenging opponent. Australia’s bowlers, especially Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa, will look to build pressure on Pakistan with their precision and ability to exploit Adelaide’s favorable conditions for spinners.

What to Expect from the Adelaide Oval Pitch and Weather

The pitch at Adelaide Oval traditionally favors batters, providing a flat surface conducive to high scores. However, as the game progresses, spinners might come into play. The weather forecast suggests cloudy conditions with a chance of morning rain, but clear skies are expected as the day unfolds. Temperatures will hover around 18°C, providing comfortable conditions for the players.

Key Players to Watch

For Australia:

Pat Cummins: His all-around capabilities make him crucial in both batting and bowling.

Glenn Maxwell: Known for his aggressive batting, Maxwell’s middle-order presence can quickly shift momentum.

Adam Zampa: Zampa’s leg-spin is expected to be challenging for Pakistan, especially on a pitch that might assist turn in the later stages.

For Pakistan:

Babar Azam: Pakistan’s batting anchor, Babar’s performance at the top is vital to set a strong foundation.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen’s ability to swing the new ball makes him a threat, especially in the powerplay.

Haris Rauf: His death-over skills were on display in the first ODI, and he remains Pakistan’s key weapon in high-pressure situations.

Will Australia Clinch the Series, or Can Pakistan Force a Decider?

Australia enters the second ODI with momentum, but Pakistan’s fighting spirit and skilled bowling attack could make for an unpredictable contest. A victory for Australia would seal the series, while a win for Pakistan would set up a thrilling decider. As cricket fans gear up for this high-stakes match, expect a blend of power hitting, strategic bowling, and unforgettable moments that define Australia-Pakistan encounters.

Stay tuned as these two cricketing giants lock horns once again, promising an exciting game and a memorable spectacle for fans across the globe.