IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV & Laptop?

As India takes on South Africa in the 1st T20I of a three-match series, cricket fans are eager to witness a thrilling contest at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. With the game starting at 8:30 PM IST on November 8, fans can tune in to Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels or catch the live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Also Read: Womens Premier League Retention WPL 2025 Full List Of Retained & Released Players By MI, RCB, DC, UPW, GG

Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy: A New Era in Indian T20 Cricket

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India has successfully clinched back-to-back T20I series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, setting a strong foundation for this South African tour. The Men in Blue are looking to continue their winning streak and extend Yadav’s unbeaten run as captain. This match, however, carries additional weight as it marks a rematch of the T20 World Cup 2024 final, where India triumphed over South Africa in a nail-biting finish.

With head coach Gautam Gambhir focusing on preparations for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman will guide the team in South Africa. His leadership will be pivotal in steering India’s young squad against a hungry South African side.

Pressure on South Africa After Recent Struggles

The South African team, led by Aiden Markram, is under immense pressure following a disappointing run in recent T20I series. After a 0-3 whitewash against the West Indies and a 1-1 draw with Ireland, the Proteas are eager to regain momentum on their home turf. The team’s recent focus on nurturing young talent has given opportunities to emerging players like Tristan Stubbs and Donovan Ferreira, who will be key in reshaping South Africa's T20 approach.

India’s Squad: New Faces, Big Potential

India has introduced some new names to the squad, making the first T20I a crucial opportunity for fresh faces to shine. Ramandeep Singh, who impressed in the IPL 2024 and Emerging Asia Cup, brings hard-hitting prowess and versatility to the batting order. Meanwhile, Vijaykumar Vyshak, recognized for his performance with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is poised to make a mark in the bowling department.

Key players such as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will also be under the spotlight, particularly Samson, who aims to secure a long-term position as an opener following a successful series against Bangladesh. Fans can expect fireworks as these players battle to prove their mettle on the international stage.

When will the South Africa vs India 1st T20 series will be played?

IND vs SA 1st T20 series will be played on November 8 (Friday).

At what time live toss between South Africa vs India will take place?

The live toss timings for 1st T20I between IND vs SA are 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs India T20 series?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs SA T20 International series.

How fans can watch live streaming of South Africa vs India T20s?

Fans can watch live streaming of IND vs SA T20s on Jio Cinema application and website.

Full teams:

South Africa – Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

India – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.