'Aamer Jamal, Remember The Name', Pakistani Pacer Shines After Six-For In Sydney In 3rd Test Vs Australia; Check Reactions
Aamer Jamal, who was earlier a Uber taxi driver in Australia, has taken 18 wickets so far in the three matches with one more innings left to bowl.
In a monumental display of skill and determination, Aamer Jamal displayed yet another brillian bowling performance in the third and last Test against Australia aat Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). His stellar performance in the third Test against Australia stands as a testament to his evolution from an ordinary taxi driver to a cricketing maestro.
With Australia batting first, the tide turned in favor of Pakistan when Jamal, with sheer precision and finesse, claimed a spectacular six-wicket haul. His bowling figures of 6 for 69 showcased not only his mastery over the ball but also his ability to strategize and dismantle even the most formidable batting line-ups.
Pakistan's hopes soared as they managed to restrict Australia to 299 in the first innings, providing them with a golden opportunity to secure their first Test victory on Australian soil in over three decades. Carrying a slender but crucial lead of 14 runs into the second innings, Pakistan's aspirations to level the series heightened, fueled by Jamal's exceptional performance. Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood were the six wickets that Jamal picked in the first innings of the Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd Test. Aamer had previously picked a six-wicket haul in Perth and a five wickets in Melbourne. Needless to say, he has been the best thing about Pakistan on this tour.
Jamal's journey from driving taxis to becoming Pakistan's bowling sensation has been nothing short of inspiring. In just three Tests on Australian soil, he has accumulated a staggering tally of 18 wickets, a feat that solidifies his position as a game-changer for Pakistan.
Take a look at some of the best reactions that has come on Jamal's bowling after the six-wicket haul:
6-69 to go along with his 82 in the first innings. This has been a career-making performance from Aamer Jamal #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/nw2o37zsyt — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) January 5, 2024
Use __ as a Respect Button for Aamer Jamal#PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/GtriYF25vt — PCT official (@Muhammad_Sami9) January 5, 2024
Aamir Jammal you beauty
Aamer Jamal is the first bowler in Pakistan's Test history to take 18 wickets in debut series (3 matches or less). #AusvPak pic.twitter.com/tQkhW6qPEl— Bobby Edits (@SiddiqSays) January 5, 2024
Six-wicket haul in Perth.
Five wickets in Melbourne.
Six-wicket haul in Sydney..
Aamer Jamal - .Remember the name. __#PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK #AUSvPAK #jamal #BabarAzam
pic.twitter.com/Cl4oSoQEn8 — Furkan (@tweetbyfurkan) January 5, 2024
As the spotlight remains fixed on Jamal, the hopes of an entire nation ride on his shoulders. His transformation from a humble taxi driver to a cricketing hero epitomizes the resilience and unwavering spirit that define the essence of sports. With the stage set for a historic triumph, Jamal stands poised to etch his name in the annals of cricketing glory, carrying the dreams of millions who yearn for a triumphant moment after a prolonged drought on Australian soil.
