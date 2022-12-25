topStoriesenglish
AUSTRALIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND TEST LIVE STREAMING

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch AUS vs SA 2nd Test live in India on TV and Online? 

Here's all you need to know about Australia vs South Africa's 2nd Test from Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26 to December 31). 

In the first Test against Australia, South Africa gave one of their poorest performances ever, and the way they lost did not reflect the calibre of cricket the Proteas can play. When the two teams face off in the Boxing Day game at the storied MCG, Australia will be aiming to end the three-game series, so things won't get any easier for them. The Gabba pitch received harsh criticism, but the Proteas' batting lineup was a total bust. Melbourne might provide another bowling-friendly surface, so the visitors must significantly step up in this area.

 

Hosts given the type of form they prefer playing in at home, Australia is the more laid-back team of the two, which is not surprising. However, they would exercise caution because South Africa is an erratic force. From 5:00 AM IST, Australia vs. South Africa will be broadcast on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app. At the conclusion of the Sydney Test, David Warner should be thinking about retiring, according to Simon O'Donnell. The veteran opener will try to lead Australia off to a good start after twice failing to do so at Gabba as he represents Australia in Tests for the hundredth time.

Match Details

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd Test

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

5:00 AM (Dec 26)

11:30 PM GMT (Dec 25) / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Match details and telecast, LIVE streaming

The 2nd Test between Australia and South Africa, in Melbourne, will begin at 5:00 AM IST. The next Tests will be held in Sydney respectively. The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports 5 channel whereas the live streaming will be provided on the SonyLiv app and website.

Dream 11

Keeper – Kyle Verreynne (VC), Alex Carey

Batsmen – Dean Elgar, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Rassie Van der Dussen

All-rounders – Travis Head, Marco Jansen

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

Probable Playing XI

Australia

Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins(C), Mitchell Starc, SM Boland

South Africa

D Elgar(C), HE van der Dussen, T Bavuma, SJ Erwee, K Zondo, M Jansen, K Verreynne, K Rabada, KA Maharaj, A Nortje, L Ngidi

Full Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cam Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman

