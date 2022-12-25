topStoriesenglish
'Ye Kaisa Captain Hai...', KL Rahul BRUTALLY trolled after poor show in Bangladesh Test series - Check

Jaffer also questioned KL Rahul and Shubman Gill's defensive strategy while chasing a small target of 145, saying that the top-order batters allowed the spinners from Bangladesh to dominate in the fourth innings.

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul who lead the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma became the talk of the town after his continuous poor show in the longest format of the game in the recently conculded two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Even though India won both Test matches, India skipper's poor show where he could only score 57 runs in four innings. He averaged 14.25 in the series. With Rohit Sharma getting fit to feature in the next series, there is a serious question mark on KL Rahul's position in the team. Shubman Gill, who was the fourth-highest scorer of the series, is set to continue to open the batting for Team India.

Rahul managed to score only 22, 23, 10, and 2 in the four innings of the two Tests against Bangladesh. Notably, the Indian opener has scored only 137 runs in four Test matches in 2022, at an average of 17.13.

"KL Rahul has to go without a doubt, in my opinion. He had a pretty ordinary series as a batsman. If Rohit Sharma comes in, KL has to make a way," Jaffer said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer also questioned KL Rahul and Shubman Gill's defensive strategy while chasing a small target of 145, saying that the top-order batters allowed the spinners from Bangladesh to dominate in the fourth innings.

Bangladesh were on their way to their first-ever Test victory against India when Shreyas Iyer (29 not out off 46 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out off 62 balls) thwarted them with an unbeaten 71-run stand on 105 balls.

