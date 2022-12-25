India's stand-in captain KL Rahul who lead the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma became the talk of the town after his continuous poor show in the longest format of the game in the recently conculded two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Even though India won both Test matches, India skipper's poor show where he could only score 57 runs in four innings. He averaged 14.25 in the series. With Rohit Sharma getting fit to feature in the next series, there is a serious question mark on KL Rahul's position in the team. Shubman Gill, who was the fourth-highest scorer of the series, is set to continue to open the batting for Team India.

Indian cricket fans also trolled cricket KL for his poor show - Check Reaction

Another failure for KL Rahul and it's not new anymore#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/f2hoQhoAgM — Rishikesh Kumar (@RishikeshViews) December 16, 2022

KL Rahul as soon as he reaches to crease nowadays #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/Wnsjs4ib6b — DJay (@djaywalebabu) December 24, 2022

When KL Rahul is taking a leave for his wedding pic.twitter.com/S93pA0d66c — Rajabets India___ (@smileandraja) December 25, 2022

KL Rahul has been given more than decent number of chances to cement his squad, but he has failed to make a consistent impact. He has talent but team needs runs.



He should go back to domestic cricket and grind it out to earn his place back. #Cricket pic.twitter.com/r9GsmG5yBv — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) December 25, 2022

Watching KL Rahul in post match presentation pic.twitter.com/3LR8GZjL6i — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 25, 2022

Drop on Zero and out on 2, That's KL Rahul for you#INDvBAN #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/G8dAjxAxqN — Rishikesh Kumar (@RishikeshViews) December 24, 2022

Indian captain who win away test series.



1. Virat Kohli

2. KL Rahul

3. Ajinkya Rahane



Permanent home test captain can't relate. pic.twitter.com/OvwMmu4EBS — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) December 25, 2022

How almost 31 years old KL Rahul is the future of indian team? Average 35 after 44 tests. Even Ravindra jadeja's test average is better than him.



Shikhar and mayank's average is better than him but they are out of the team. And Rahul is captain. Pathetic from BCCI#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/6nkp2oUB2N — Rishikesh Kumar (@RishikeshViews) December 14, 2022

I think we have a solid contender for the test captain. I don't trust KL Rahul, Pant should vc. Jasprit is another contender for captaincy imo. __ pic.twitter.com/7BflLeEtMo — Top Edge Cricket (@topedge_cricket) December 25, 2022

Shreyas Iyer looking confident in defence. Ashwin is a fighter. India will get there. But way too many questions which require answers.

First things first KL Rahul wasn't, isn't and won't be your long term India captain. You don't know who it is but not KL. Certainly not#INDvBAN — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) December 25, 2022

I think KL Rahul need to go to basics, play some Ranji matches with Red ball and regain his confidence.



His pathetic form continue even in Bangladesh. BCCI need to step in, otherwise team will continue to suffer bcoz of poor opening every time. #INDvsBAN #Pujara #axarpatel pic.twitter.com/bzYNMtbEzC — Sushil Gaikwad (@onlysushil) December 24, 2022

Even Kl Rahul does not know why he is in playing XI !!! #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/2MfH1odgZg — D_ (@A7pha_) December 23, 2022

Cricket fans trying to solve the mystery behind selection of KL Rahul in team pic.twitter.com/xJ3p6TUkh3 — Gajender (@gajender00) December 24, 2022

Don't forget kl rahul drop catch in 1st odi _ we should have won odi series too... 0 fifites in 4innings @BCCI time to drop him can't watch him more #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/kToGlFlL1Q — RAKSHIT (@Imrakshit45) December 24, 2022

KL Rahul fails well India gets content well pic.twitter.com/GLAhpCB7DB — Ankit Pathak __ (@ankit_acerbic) December 24, 2022

KL Rahul discussing with Pant about a DRS call pic.twitter.com/9tWgNSBuC5 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 22, 2022

Rahul managed to score only 22, 23, 10, and 2 in the four innings of the two Tests against Bangladesh. Notably, the Indian opener has scored only 137 runs in four Test matches in 2022, at an average of 17.13.

"KL Rahul has to go without a doubt, in my opinion. He had a pretty ordinary series as a batsman. If Rohit Sharma comes in, KL has to make a way," Jaffer said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer also questioned KL Rahul and Shubman Gill's defensive strategy while chasing a small target of 145, saying that the top-order batters allowed the spinners from Bangladesh to dominate in the fourth innings.

Bangladesh were on their way to their first-ever Test victory against India when Shreyas Iyer (29 not out off 46 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out off 62 balls) thwarted them with an unbeaten 71-run stand on 105 balls.