Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Test series: LIVE Streaming and TV details, squads, schedule - all you need to know

South Africa have landed in Australia for a three-match Test series that kickstarts on December 18 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Proteas men will be led by Dean Elgar in the Test series. South Africa and Australia will be aiming for a final of the World Test Championships that is to be held in mid of 2023. The 3-match Test series had this added perspective to it which will make it one of the most exciting series. Australia would be vary of South Africa, who have beaten them twice, in back to back Test series. The Proteas Men are touring Australia afetr a gap of six years and that is why beating the Aussies in third Test successive series could be difficult.

All eyes will be on the clash of the pace attacks. South Africa posses a dangerous pace attack that includes the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen. The Aussies too have a potent attack. Pat Cummins, the skipper, leads the pace attack that includes Mitchell Starc. Michael Nesser and Scott Boland. Not to forget, the Australian cricket team will start as favourites because they have a star-studded batting lineup including David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris and Travis Head.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 1st Test: SHOCKING! DRS goes down in 1st Test as Bangladesh denied a review, fans TROLL BCB and ICC

On the other hand, the South African team too have a quality batting lineup including Elgar himself followed by Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen.

On the eve of the Test Series, fast-bowling stars Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins discuss their early days in cricket, meeting in the IPL, getting fired up for Test battles and plenty more __



Full video _ https://t.co/KizTSSknfk pic.twitter.com/qnKxswLay4 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 16, 2022

Full Schedule of Test series:

1st Test - December 17-21 at The Gabba, Brisbane

2nd Test - December 26-30, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

3rd Test - January 4-8, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cam Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman

Match details and telecast, LIVE streaming

The first Test between Australia and South Africa, in Brisbane, will get begin at 5:50 AM IST. The next two Tests will be held in in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. These Test matches will get underway at 5 AM IST.

The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports 5 channel whereas the live streaming will be provided on the SonyLiv app and website.