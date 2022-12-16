topStoriesenglish
IND vs BAN 1st Test: SHOCKING! DRS goes down in 1st Test as Bangladesh denied a review, fans TROLL BCB and ICC

A strange DRS glitch left Bangladesh players even more frustrated as their appeal for a review is denied by an umpire during 1st IND vs BAN Test, check here 

Dec 16, 2022

A rare incident occured on Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and India. On the first ball of the 32nd over in India's 2nd innings, bowled by Yasir Ali to Shubman Gill, the ball spun from outside off stump to hit Gill on the pads. The Bangladesh players appealed in unison but the onfield umpire did not raise the finger. Bagladesh captain discussed with his players and then went for review. The umpire went upstairs but then a shocking reply came. The umpire was told that the DRS camera was down and they would not be able to review the delivery, either with ball tracker of snicko.

Fans took potshots at BCB and ICC as such a shocking incident took place in an international match with a big technical glitch, check reactions here: 

Bangladesh players were left frustrated with DRS being down and denied to them. However, if they had taken it, they could have lost a review. The ball was clearly pitching outside the line and hitting Gill outside the line as well. That would have been given a not out from the upstairs and also a review would have been lost by Bangladesh. 

Gill played brilliantly in the 2nd innings, completing a fifty at the time of writing of this article. Cheteshwar Pujara too was batting well at the other end. India had lost just wicket, at the time of filing of this story, in form of captain KL Rahul, who scored 23 off 62 balls that included 3 boundaries. India have been on top throughout in this Test match. They bowled out Bangladesh for a mere 150 in the first innings to take a lead of over 250 runs. The lead continues to build as Bangladesh lose grip on the Test match. 

