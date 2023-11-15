live-cricket-score-SA vs AUS-2nd-semifinal-icc-odi-world-cup-2023-cricket-match-today-south-africa-vs-Australia-cricket-live-score-updates-Eden Gardens, Kolkata-Temba Bavuma-pat-cummins-glenn-maxwell-david-miller
South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Who Will Join Team India In Final?
Trending Photos
SA vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Live Score Updates: In the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, South Africa faces Australia. South Africa, despite stumbling against the Netherlands and a significant loss to India, exhibits prowess but shows susceptibility in chasing. Australia, initially written off after two defeats, makes a stunning comeback with seven consecutive triumphs, securing a spot in the semi-finals. The match at Eden Gardens promises strategic adaptability, with the pitch favoring initial batting and spinners as the innings progress. The head-to-head record stands at 55-50 in favor of South Africa in 109 matches. Key players include Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Mitchell Marsh, and David Warner. Mitchell Marsh, approaching a 500-run milestone, is crucial for Australia with dynamic batting and adept bowling. Adam Zampa, with 22 scalps, is a match-winner.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 South Africa vs Netherlands.
Live Tv