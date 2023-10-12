Australia Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 10 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs SA World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Five-time world champions Australia will look to get their World Cup campaign back on track as they take on South Africa in the match No. 10 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. Australia were hammered by six wickets in their first match of the World Cup 2023 by hosts India in Chennai last week while South Africa began their journey on a winning note, clobbering Sri Lanka by 102 runs in New Delhi last week.

South Africa hammered the highest-ever score in a World Cup match – 428 runs – in their last game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will be full of confidence with three of their batters – Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram – scoring centuries. The Proteas have also had the recent edge over Australia, defeating them in three successive matches to win a recent five-match ODI series 3-2.

SA also hold a slight edge in head-to-head encounters against Australia, having won 54 matches while the Pat Cummins-led side have 50 victories to their name. Australia will be desperate to get a win under their belt to keep the hopes of a sixth World title alive.

More messages from our Proteas to the fans __ _



Your continuous support goes a long way _#CWC23 #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/aYL7gKZe6w — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 10, 2023

Here are all the details about Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 in Lucknow HERE…

When is Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 going to take place?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 will take place on Thursday, October 12.

Where is Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 going to take place?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 start?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 on TV in India?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 in India?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 10 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee/Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi