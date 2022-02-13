Australia vs Sri Lanka: Australia beat Sri Lanka in Super Over to go 2-0 up in T20I series

Josh Inglis' 48-run knock, Pathum Nissanka's 73-run knock and Josh Hazlewood's three-wicket haul were the standout performances as Australia defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over to win the second T20I of the five-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (February 13).

With this win, Australia has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and the third T20I will now be played on Tuesday (February 15). In the Super Over, Sri Lanka scored just five runs and Australia managed to chase it down.

Sri Lanka forced a Super Over but Australia came out on top #AUSvSL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2022

Chasing 165, Sri Lanka got off to a bad start as the side lost Danushka Gunathilaka (0) on the fifth ball of the innings to Josh Hazlewood. In his next over, Hazlewood struck again as he dismissed Avishka Fernando (5). Charith Asalanka (0) was bowled for a duck by Pat Cummins and Sri Lanka was reduced to 25/3 in the fifth over. Pathum Nissanka kept Sri Lanka in the game with his 73-run knock and he was supported by Dasun Shanaka who scored 34.

In the final over, Maheesh Theekshana scored ten runs from three balls and in the end, the match progressed to a Super Over. Earlier, Josh Inglis played a 48-run knock as Australia posted 164/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Skipper Aaron Finch scored 25 for Australia and there was no other batter who stayed at the crease for a long haul.Ben McDermott (18), Glenn Maxwell (15), Steve Smith (14), Marcus Stoinis (19) all got in but none of them managed to stay at the crease for a long time. In the end, Matthew Wade (13) and Pat Cummins (6) remained unbeaten for the hosts.

For Sri Lanka, Dusmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Australia 164/6 (Josh Inglis 48, Aaron Finch 25; Dushmantha Chameera 2-30); Sri Lanka 164/8 (Pathum Nissanka 73, Dasun Shanaka 34; Josh Hazlewood 3-22).