Australia Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins Enjoys Downtime With Wife Becky Boston And Son In Lucknow Before Must-Win Match, Check PIC HERE

Australian captain Pat Cummins has his backs to the wall after back-to-back to start off their campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against India and South Africa. The five-time former World champions are getting ready to go up against Sri Lanka in their third match in World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

Ahead of the must-win match for Australia, Pat Cummins enjoyed some much-needed downtime with wife Becky Boston and son in Lucknow. Cummins shared picked of himself with wife and son in the pool of the team hotel in Lucknow ahead of the match No. 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The picture soon went viral on social media.

Check Pat Cummins in pool with wife Becky Boston and son HERE…

Pat Cummins enjoying family time in Lucknow.



A lovely picture! pic.twitter.com/yq96xqxj0M — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2023

The Australia skipper revealed the in pre-match Press Conference that the team members were feeling a bit down after successive losses in the World Cup. “Yeah, it’s not ideal at all. Yeah, I think everyone’s, well, after the last game was a little bit flat, but the last couple of days have been really good. Everyone’s kind of rolled up their sleeves and want to try and get to work and make amends. So, the mood in the camp has been fantastic,” Cummins said in the pre-match press conference in Lucknow.

“Everyone’s great. Everyone’s desperate to turn it around. I think looking back at 2019, India and South Africa were the two teams that we lost to in the round games there. I think in the last year, they’re kind of the two teams that we’ve had the most trouble against. So, you know, the opportunity now is we’ve got some teams we haven’t played for a while that we’ve had a lot of success against and be really confident when we go out there,” he added.

Australia are currently right at the bottom of the points table with Sri Lanka the other team with no wins so far in the World Cup 2023 apart from the Netherlands. Even Afghanistan have managed to post a win after their stunning victory over England in Delhi on Sunday night.

“We still haven’t really quite put my finger on what playing in the Australian way means and I’ve been playing for a long time – no doubt we haven’t been up to the standard that we like to hold. We’ve been off the mark and been outplayed both games. When we’re at our best, we’re putting big runs on the board. We’re putting the pressure back into the opposition. Us bowlers are taking wickets through the middle. So, we haven’t been able to pull any of that together so far. So yeah, we know what makes us a really good team,” Cummins added.