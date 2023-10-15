trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675796
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | AUS vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Chamika Karunaratne To Replace Dasun Shanaka

Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia will look to bounce back after 2 big defeats. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: In a pivotal World Cup clash, Australia faces Sri Lanka in Lucknow, both teams desperate to rekindle their semi-final aspirations. Both sides have stumbled at the tournament's outset, with Australia's batting woes taking centre stage as they have yet to cross the 200-run mark and are struggling to find a half-century scorer. In contrast, Sri Lanka has managed to score runs but has been unable to contain their opponents, even after the loss of their captain, Dasun Shanaka, due to injury.

Australia is grappling with the loss of form of key bowler Adam Zampa and has made early changes to their squad, while Kusal Mendis, in sparkling form, shoulders the added burden of captaincy for Sri Lanka. As both teams look to get their campaigns back on track, the pressure is mounting, and this encounter may prove decisive for their World Cup journey.

Follow LIVE score and updates from match number 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Australia Vs Sri Lanka HERE.

16 October 2023
06:42 AM

LIVE AUS vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Chamika Karunaratne to replace Dasun Shanaka

All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne is set to replace injured skipper Dasun Shanka in the Sri Lanka playing 11 for match no. 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Lucknow on Monday.

06:13 AM

LIVE Updates Austalia vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis to lead now

Sri Lanka wicketkeer and their best batter so far Kusal Mendis will have the additional burden of leading the side in the remaining ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Mendis will begin his captaincy journey against Austalia, who are yet to post a win, in match no. 14 of the World Cup in Lucknow today.

23:59 PM

AUS vs SL Live: Probable Playing XI Of Australia

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

23:45 PM

AUS vs SL Live: Probable Playing XI Of Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c&wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha/Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha/Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

23:30 PM

AUS vs SL Live: Australia Squad

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

 

23:02 PM

AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dimuth Karunaratne

 

22:57 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka In ICC ODI World Cup 2023. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

