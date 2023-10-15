LIVE Updates | AUS vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Chamika Karunaratne To Replace Dasun Shanaka

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: In a pivotal World Cup clash, Australia faces Sri Lanka in Lucknow, both teams desperate to rekindle their semi-final aspirations. Both sides have stumbled at the tournament's outset, with Australia's batting woes taking centre stage as they have yet to cross the 200-run mark and are struggling to find a half-century scorer. In contrast, Sri Lanka has managed to score runs but has been unable to contain their opponents, even after the loss of their captain, Dasun Shanaka, due to injury.

Australia is grappling with the loss of form of key bowler Adam Zampa and has made early changes to their squad, while Kusal Mendis, in sparkling form, shoulders the added burden of captaincy for Sri Lanka. As both teams look to get their campaigns back on track, the pressure is mounting, and this encounter may prove decisive for their World Cup journey.

Follow LIVE score and updates from match number 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Australia Vs Sri Lanka HERE.