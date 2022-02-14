हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia vs Sri Lanka

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Steve Smith says he's 'ok', recovering after concussion in 2nd T20

Steve Smith made an acrobatic dive to save a six but slammed his head in the process and suffered concussion in the 2nd T20 against Sri Lanka on Sunday (February 13).

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Steve Smith says he&#039;s &#039;ok&#039;, recovering after concussion in 2nd T20
Source: Twitter

Australia batsman Steve Smith took to social media to reassure his fans he will be alright after suffering a concussion while attempting to save a six in Sunday's Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Sydney. Smith made an acrobatic dive in an attempt to prevent a six but fell over the boundary rope and slammed his head on the ground. Team-mates Pat Cummins and Glen Maxwell rushed to his aid while signalling to the medical staff to attend to Smith, who stayed down clutching his head.

"Thanks everyone for reaching out. My head has felt better but I will be ok," Smith wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Australia beat Sri Lanka in a Super Over to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The third T20I will be played in Canberra on Tuesday. Australia tour Pakistan for a three-test series next month. The cricket board said Smith will miss the rest of the T20 series, but they expect him to make a full recovery in 6-7 days.

Smith is no stranger to concussions after he was hit on the head in the 2019 Ashes, forcing the 32-year-old to miss a match. Smith's concussion happened a day after Australian opening batter Will Pucovski was replaced in a domestic game due to concussion symptoms after receiving a knock on the head in the team`s warm-up.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Australia vs Sri LankaSteve SmithT20IAus Vs SL
Next
Story

Sunrisers Hyderabad Players List after IPL Auction 2022: Check SRH Team New Squad, Price, Name of Sold and Unsold Players

Must Watch

PT2M54S

Election On Zee: Line for Voting in UP's Moradabad