Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs WI 1st T20 online and on TV?

Aaron Finch’s Australia will take on West Indies in a two-match T20I series ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway later this month down under. The first of the two games will take place at Metricon Stadium in Carrara on Wednesday (October 5). T20 World Champions Australia are coming off the back of a 1-2 series loss to India last month.

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch has said the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 taking place at home is not going to change anything in terms of the team’s preparation for the showpiece event. The 35-year-old, who recently retired from ODI cricket mainly due to poor form over the last one year, added T20 cricket is ‘really difficult game’ and that his side was just focusing on how to play it in the best possible manner without thinking too much about the pressure.

Couple of handy inclusions for the Aussie squad in the T20Is against the Windies starting tonight!#AUSvWI | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/mg5KAqsczo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 4, 2022

“The external noise is that there is extra pressure because you’re at home and you’re defending (the World Cup),” Finch told SEN 1170 Afternoons on Tuesday. “We haven’t talked about that (pressure) once, the reality is every time you walk and mark centre for Australia there is pressure. We certainly haven’t focused on that at all, we’ve been really clear with how we want to play, appreciating that T20 cricket is really difficult game,” added Finch.

Australia enter the event as favourites though Finch’s form has been patchy, with several experts urging the selectors to look at options, especially young allrounder Cameron Green.

Match Details

When will Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 match take place?

The Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be played on Wednesday, October 5.

Where will Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 match take place?

The Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be played at Metricon Stadium in Carrara.

What time will Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 match begin?

The Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 match will begin at 140 PM IST. The toss will take place at 110pm IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 match live on TV in India?

The Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 match live streaming in India?

The Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, AJ Finch (c), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Mathew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith