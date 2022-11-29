Australia vs West Indies 1st Test 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs WI 1st Test match online and on TV?

The West Indies have had little success in the shortest form of cricket lately but veteran Jason Holder says that won’t diminish the Test team’s ambitions for the two-match series against Australia beginning on Wednesday (November 30). The Caribbean side lost in the preliminary stage of the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 in late October in Australia, beaten by both Ireland and Scotland. Those losses meant the team which won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016 didn’t qualify for the main tournament.

Coach Phil Simmons has quit and the two tests in Australia – the second a day-night match beginning December 8 in Adelaide – will be his last in charge. Holder says the Test team is going in the opposite direction – unbeaten this year with series wins at home against Bangladesh and England.

Great to see the great man Brian Lara join us in the nets at the Perth Stadium. #AUSvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/mwRBikN8sP — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 29, 2022

“If you look at the nucleus of this Test team it's been together for the last five or six years, which is really important,”Holder told Australian Associated Press from Perth, Western Australia, site of the first Test. “In comparison to the other (West Indies) sides, there is probably a little bit more chopping and changing. Our focus right now is test cricket. We put the Twenty20 World Cup behind us and we are just try to focus on that.”

Five players are in the test squad that played on the T20 team, including fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

Here’s all you need to know about Australia vs West Indies 1st Test…

Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Predicted Playing XI

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamrah Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales