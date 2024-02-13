Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch AUS Vs WI 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Australia take of West Indies in the third and final T20I today in Perth. Windies have already lost the series and will be looking to signing off from Australia with a win. The tourists are on a losing streak in the white-ball leg of the tour. They had previously lost the ODIs 0-3 and now are trailing 0-2 in the T20Is. Aussies will be aiming to make a full clean sweep on the visitors with victory in Perth. In a rather contrasting manner, West Indies played the Tests batter, levelling the two-match series 1-1.

Watch out for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who hit a brilliant hundred in the 2nd match at Adelaide. His 120-run knock helped Australia set base for a win as Maxwell slammed 12 fours and 8 sixes in his innings. West Indies are pinning hopes on their all-rounder Andre Russell to do the same job in the third T20Is. Russell comes with a reputation of hitting huge sixes but his bat has been quiet so far.

Not just Rusell, Windies possess some really good T20 batting talent in form of Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, captain Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford but they have collectively failed in the series so far with the bat. Think the time has come for these stars to step up and get counted to save the team from the embarrassment of a whitewash.

All you need to know about the live streaming details for the AUS vs WI 3rd T20I.

When is the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I is on Tuesday (Feb 13).

What time will the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I start?

The Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I will begin at 01:30 pm IST on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Where is the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I being played?

Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, will host the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I.

Where can I watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I on TV?

The live telecast of the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I live online in India?

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I in India.