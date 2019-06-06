Australia vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Aaron Finch-led Australia take on West Indies in the tenth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

Here are the live updates from the tenth match of the tournament between Australia and West Indies:

# The clash is set to commence in a few minutes with both the teams on the field for the national anthem ceremony!

# West Indies skipper Jason Holder has won the toss and opted to field!

Australia have been in good form recently with an excellent performance against Afghanistan in their opening clash of the ICC World Cup 2019, emerging victorious by a margin of 7 wickets.

The Windies have also been quite impressive lately with a 7-wicket win against Pakistan in their opening clash of the tournament. Veteran Chris Gayle was the man to watch out for, smashing 50 runs off 34 deliveries in an innings comprising of six boundaries and three sixes.

Chris Gayle is participating in his 5th ICC ODI World Cup and will be looking to make his presence felt on a consistent basis. Australian opener David Warner who recently made an international comeback following a ban for ball tampering has also been in good form lately with ten centuries in his last 45 ODI clashes.

Lineups:

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

# West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.