Dean Jones

Australian cricket legend Dean Jones dies aged 59

Image Credits: Twitter/@RaviShatriOfc

Legendary Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who represented his national side in a total of 216 matches across all formats of the game, passed away on Thursday. He was 59-year-old.

The former right-arm off-spinner breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai, PTI reported.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and current Indian head coach Ravi Shastri took to their official Twitter handles to  mourn the sad demise of Jones.

Sehwag expressed his grief on the passing away of Jones and wrote that the former Australian crickete was indeed one of his favourite cricket commentators.

"Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him," he tweeted.

Shastri, on the other hand, posted a picture of Jones and conveyed his condolences to the legendary cricketer's family and friends.

"Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones," the former Indian cricketer

 

Tags:
Dean JonesAustralian cricketVirender SehwagRavi Shastrilatest cricket news
