Australian pacer Pat Cummins displaces top-placed Kagiso Rabada in ICC Test rankings

Pace bowler Pat Cummins has claimed the top spot in the ICC Player Rankings for Test bowlers, becoming the first Australian to achieve this unique distinction since Glenn Mcgrath.

Mcgrath emerged as the last Aussie cricketer to be ranked No 1 in the rankings, achieving the feat in February 2006. Mitchell Johnson who reached No.2 in 2009, came closest to achieving the the legendary fast bowler's record.

Cummins as well as James Anderson have moved on to the No 1 and No 2 spot in the rankings, following an unexpected defeat for South Africa in the first Test at Durban againsr Sri Lanka.

Rabada failed to make his presence felt for the hosts, recording dismal figures of 3-145 at Kingsmead.

Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera has jumped 58 spots following his extraordinary performance in Durban, which helped the visitors seal an unlikely win. Perera smashed 153 runs after Sri Lanka were handed a steep total of 304, which played a key role in the side emerging victorious by just one wicket.

South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock, moved by four spots to finish eight in the rankings, with Indian skipper Virat Kohli finishing first in the rankings yet again.