Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe bids adieu to first-class cricket

Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe has announced his retirement from the first-ball cricket, thus bringing an end to almost a 15-year long career which began in November 2005.

Announcing his decision to call time on his red-ball cricketing career, the 35-year-old expressed disappointment on being overlooked for a new New South Wales contract--something which prompted O'Keefe to make the decision.

"I was disappointed when I was told that I wasn't getting a contract but I respect and accept the decision, so I have decided to retire from first-class cricket," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted O’Keefe as saying in a statement.

O'Keefe further said that it was a privelege for him to captain his state and play alongside some of the best players in the world.

"It's been such a privilege to play for my country and captain my state, but above everything else, I'm most proud to have played alongside some of the best blokes I’ve ever met. When I think about my time playing cricket, that’s what I’ll miss most," the Australian spinner added.

O'Keefe finished as the leading wicket-takers among spinners in the 2019-20 season of the Sheffield Shield with a total of 16 wickets. He had also led his state side in 2011 and 2013.



O'Keefe has also appeared in nine Tests and seven T20Is for Australia so far, with his most memorable moments coming in against India in 2017 when he returned with the figures of 12 for 70.

The Australian spinner, who ends his Sheffield Shield career with a total of 224 wickets, will continue to remain available for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).