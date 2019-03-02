Australia's Ashton Agar signs up with Warwickshire for T20 Blast

Australian spinner Ashton Agar has joined Warwickshire County Cricket Club for this season of Vitality Blast T20 tournament.

The 25-year-old, who will join the club ahead of their opening match against Worcestershire Rapids on July 19, said that Warwickshire is one of the top teams and he would love to play for them.

“I`m thrilled to sign for Birmingham Bears for this year`s Vitality Blast and to make Birmingham my home for July, August and hopefully September! Whilst they missed out on qualification last year, the Bears have been one of the top teams in the Blast over the last five years and I would love to play a lead role in bringing them back home to Edgbaston for Finals Day this year,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Ashton, as saying.

“Having played at Edgbaston for Australia in last summer`s IT20 against England, I`ve certainly experienced its atmosphere and know just how passionate the supporters can be. I`m certainly looking forward to having them behind us when we start our Blast campaign in July,” he added.

Ashton has been a part of Perth Scorchers teams that won the Big Bash League (BBL) title in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

Warwickshire club’s first-team coach Jim Troughton said that the presence of left-arm bowler in the team will add quality to the side.“Ashton has won major T20 trophies and possesses quality international experience," Jim said.

“Securing him for the entire Vitality Blast campaign bolsters our bowling attack and gives us an excellent spin pairing with Jeetan Patel. However, Ashton has also proven himself to be a very capable and powerful batsman who can clear the ropes, whilst also being an excellent fielder,” he added.

Ashton has played a total of 15 T20 matches for Australia scalping 10 wickets with an economy rate of 7.48.