Australia's Brad Hogg picks Ravindra Jadeja as India's best fielder

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg, who has been quite active on social media since the world has come to a standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, has recently picked up all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as India's best-ever fielder.

As all the sporting activities across the globe are either postponed or cancelled, the 49-year-old is keeping the fans entertained by engaging in a Question and Answer session on his official Twitter handle.

One of the followers recently asked Hogg to name the best Indian fielder from skipper Virat Kohli, Jadeja, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina.

In reply, the Australian said though all four of them are brilliant in their own way, his favourite is Jadeja.



"All four are brilliant, would love to bowl having them all in the inner ring, but Jadeja for me. #hoggytime," Hogg tweeted.

All four are brilliant, would love to bowl having them all in the inner ring, but Jadeja for me. #hoggytime

Earlier in the day, Jadeja posted a video of himself from home in Jamnagar wherein the Indian cricketer could be seen polishing his sword swinging skills.

"A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy," Jadeja wrote along with the video.

A "SWORD" MAY LOOSE IT'S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT'S MASTER #rajputboy

Notably, the Indian all-rounder swings the bat like a sword everytime after achieving a milestone on the field.

Jadeja was all set to represent Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 IPL, which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until at least April 14 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the T20 lucrative tournament is set for another delay after Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks all set to extend the lockdown, which he initially announced for 21 days on March 24.