Axar Patel And Sam Curran: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Axar Patel and Sam Curran. Check out who scores higher!

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Sam Curran ties with Axar Patel. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.  

Digital Listening Score 

In the category of digital listening score, Sam Curran loses against Axar Patel. Sam Curran in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 60. Axar Patel gets a score of 64 in comparison to his opponent. 

Facebook Score 

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a loss for Axar Patel as he scores 60 and Sam Curran scores 61. 

Instagram Score 

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Axar Patel has scored 64 points. As for Sam Curran he also gets a score of 64 in the Instagram category. 

X Score 

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Axar Patel loses against Sam Curran as Sam Curran scores 68 points. Axar Patel gets 64 in this category. 

Youtube Score 

In the Youtube category, Axar Patel draws against Sam Curran as Axar Patel gets a score of 0 and so does Sam Curran. 

Overall Score 

In the overall score, Sam Curran ties against Axar Patel. Sam Curran gets an overall score of 53 points the same as Axar Patel who also finishes with 52 points overall. 

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

 

 

 

 

 

