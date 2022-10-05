IND's Axar Patel vs PAK's Mohammed Rizwan as they battle it out for THIS prestigious ICC award, check here

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Nominees for September: It is going to be an India vs Pakistan contest to decide the ICC Men's Player of the Month as both Indian spinner Axar Patel and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan have been picked in a three-way battle for the award. The third contender is Cameron Green. All these 3 had good September while playing in respective bilateral series. So often a key threat in India’s bowling attack, Patel enjoyed a prolific September to earn his first nomination for Player of the Month. Claiming a total of nine wickets at an average of 11.44 and with a superb economy rate of just 5.72, he most notably excelled in the home series against Australia, where he took three for 17 in Mohali, two for 13 in Nagpur, and three for 33 in Hyderabad to underline his significant credentials as a key asset for India in the shorter format.

Rizwan lies atop the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings for Batters and his form throughout September helped illustrate why he sits at the summit. The Pakistan ace registered three half-centuries in the latter stages of his side’s Asia Cup campaign which led them to the final, before continuing his rich vein of form in the subsequent T20I series against a visiting England side. Four further half-centuries followed, with the highlight being an unbeaten 88 during the dominant ten-wicket victory in the second T20I chasing down an imposing 199 set by the tourists. Rizwan’s month ended with him having amassed 553 runs at an average of 69.12 from his ten fixtures.

Australian all-rounder Green receives his first nomination for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award after producing a string of fine displays during September. After striking an unbeaten 89 to seal a dramatic two-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first of three ODIs, attention then shifted to the T20I series against India, where Green continued his momentum. A thrilling knock of 61 from 30 balls helped his side clinch the opening match, and despite failing to win the series, Green topped the run scoring charts for his team with 118 runs at an average of 39.33.