B-Love Kandy Vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 3 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch KA Vs CS LPL 2023 LIVE In India

The third match of the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 will feature B-Love Kandy going up against Colombo Stars at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. The game is second of double-header on Monday and will start at 730pm IST.

Colombo Stars will be playing their second game of the season and have been off to a rocky start after losing their opening clash against Jaffna Kings on Sunday by 21 runs. The Stars, which included Pakistan captain Babar Azam in their lineup, failed to chase down 174 to win as Babar was dismissed cheaply for 7.

Skipper Niroshan Dickwella top-scored with 58 off 34 balls for the Stars but they were bowled out for just 153 with Jaffna Kings pacer Hardus Viljoen claiming 3/31 and Dilshan Madushanka picking up 2/18.



The Kandy franchise are owned by Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt and have former Pakistan legend Javed Miandad as their mentor. B-Love Kandy will be led by Sri Lanka and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who had a wonderful run in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe last month.

The Kandy side features explosive Pakistan batters like Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali as well as proved Sri Lankan talent like former skippers Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.

Here are all the details about B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo HERE…

When is B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 going to take place?

The B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 will be held on Monday, July 31.

Where is B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 going to take place?

The B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 start?

The B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 will start at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 on TV in India?

The B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 in India?

The B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Stars Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

B-Love Kandy (KA) vs Colombo Stars (CS) Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 3 Predicted 11

B-Love Kandy: Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Angelo Mathews, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Asif Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Isuru Udana, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Hasnain

Colombo Stars: Babar Azam, Angelo Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Niroshan Dickwella (C and wk), Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay