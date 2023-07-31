Galle Titans Vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 2 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch GT Vs DA LPL 2023 LIVE In India

The second match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 season will witness Galle Titans going up against Dambulla Aura at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. The match will get underway at 3pm since it is part of the double-header on Monday.

The Titans managed to reach the Playoffs stage in LPL 2022, qualifying for the Eliminator but Dambulla Aura had a season to forget last year. Dambulla finished in fifth place with just four points in 5 matches and will look to get off to a winning start this year.

Apart from skipper Shanaka, the Titans will bank on their overseas star and former Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan, who is a veteran in T20 league. The side also features experienced T20 cricketers like South African chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi and Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting.



Among the Sri Lankan cricketers, the Galle side will bank on the likes on Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya and Lahiru Kumara. The Dambulla Aura side features in-form Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva apart from Australia’s T20 World Cup-winner Matthew Wade and Noor Ahmed, who played for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

The Dambulla team also features the likes of Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and South Africa and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Say hello to the driving force behind Galle Titans' cricket prowess - our exceptional coaching lineup! __



Head Coach - Chamara Kapugedara

Batting Coach - Gihan Rupasinghe

Bowling Coach - Keith Ingram

Fielding Coach - Kaushalya Gajasinghe



Let's achieve greatness together! pic.twitter.com/LLIEE9645v — Galle Titans (@Galle_Titans) July 29, 2023

Here are all the details about Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo HERE…

When is Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 going to take place?

The Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 will be held on Monday, July 31.

Where is Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 going to take place?

The Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 start?

The Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 on TV in India?

The Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 in India?

The Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 Predicted 11

Galle Titans: Chad Bowes, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Akila Dananjaya, Tim Seifert (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka (C), Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando

Dambulla Aura: Avishka Fernando, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Kusal Mendis (C and WK), Matthew Wade, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hayden Kerr, Janith Liyanage, Binura Fernando, Treveen Mathew, Noor Ahmad, Lungi Ngidi