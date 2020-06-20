हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohammad Kaif

Baal Baal bache: Mohammad Kaif shares hilarious video of trimming his hair

Kaif made his international debut for India during a Test match against South Africa in March 2000 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Baal Baal bache: Mohammad Kaif shares hilarious video of trimming his hair
Image Credits: Twitter/@VVSLaxman281

Amid coronavirus fear around the country, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shared a hilarious video of trimming his hair at home before eventually deciding to take the help of the professional.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 39-year-old posted a video in which Kaif could be seen tired of his long-grown hair before deciding to take the matter in his own hands.

After Kaif's wife Pooja didn't look much happy with his husband's efforts, the former Indian player could be seen eventually seeking professional help.

Kaif also shared his final look in the video and captioned the post as, "Baal baal bache! Khair, ant bhala toh sab bhala!"

Kaif made his international debut for India during a Test match against South Africa in March 2000 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He received his maiden One-Day International (ODI) cap against England in January 2002 at Green Park.

During his playing career, Kaif has appeared in 13 matches in the longest format of the game and scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84.

Kaif has also featured in 125 ODI for the Men in Blue and notched up 2,753 runs at an average of 32.01.

 

 

Tags:
Mohammad KaifIndiamen in blueCricket
Next
Story

Harbhajan Singh becomes first celebrity to support boycott of Chinese products

  • 3,95,048Confirmed
  • 12,948Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M18S

Delhi: CM Kejriwal opposes Lieutenant governor's decision to end home quarantine