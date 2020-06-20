Baal Baal bache: Mohammad Kaif shares hilarious video of trimming his hair

Amid coronavirus fear around the country, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shared a hilarious video of trimming his hair at home before eventually deciding to take the help of the professional.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 39-year-old posted a video in which Kaif could be seen tired of his long-grown hair before deciding to take the matter in his own hands.

After Kaif's wife Pooja didn't look much happy with his husband's efforts, the former Indian player could be seen eventually seeking professional help.

Kaif also shared his final look in the video and captioned the post as, "Baal baal bache! Khair, ant bhala toh sab bhala!"

Baal baal bache! Khair, ant bhala toh sab bhala! pic.twitter.com/zOZR6yFgji — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 19, 2020

Kaif made his international debut for India during a Test match against South Africa in March 2000 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He received his maiden One-Day International (ODI) cap against England in January 2002 at Green Park.

During his playing career, Kaif has appeared in 13 matches in the longest format of the game and scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84.

Kaif has also featured in 125 ODI for the Men in Blue and notched up 2,753 runs at an average of 32.01.