Babar Azam, David Miller To Play Lanka Premier League 2023 Which Starts Today: Squads, Captains, LIVE Streaming, Fixtures; All You Need To Know
Here's everything you need to know about the Lankan Premier League 2023 which begins on July 30 with Colombo Strikers Vs Jaffna Kings match at R.Premadasa Stadium.
The fourth edition of Lanka Premier Legaue 2023 (LPL 2023) will start today in Sri Lanka with the first match between Jaffna Kings and Colombo Strikers. There are five teams taking part in the tournament, namely Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy.The Colombo Strikers will be captained by Niroshan Dickwella, Dambulla Aura by Kusal Mendis, Galle Titans will be led by Dasun Shanaka while B-Love Kandy will be captained by Wanindu Hasaranga. Jaffna Kings are defending champions and will be led by Thisara Perera.
Some of the world's finest cricketers and stars will be taking part in the Lanka Premier League including Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Gujarat Titans and South Africa's destructive batter David Miller as well as Chris Lynn and Shakib Al Hasan.
What is the Format of Lanka Premier League 2023 (LPL 2023)?
The teams will be facing each other twice in a round robin league format in group stage games starting from July 30. The top four teams on the points table will qualify for the playoffs which will begin from August 17 and the final will be played on August 20 with August 21 kept as a rain reserve day.
WHERE TO WATCH LANKA PREMIER LEAGUE 2023 LIVE:
The Lanka Premier League 2023, managed by IPG group- the official rights holder, will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, and the Live stream will be available on Fancode app.
TEAMS And Their CAPTAINS
Colombo Strikers: Niroshan Dickwella
Dambulla Aura: Kusal Mendis
Galle Titans: Dasun Shanaka
Jaffna Kings: Thisara Perera
B-Love Kandy: Wanindu Hasaranga
SQUADS
Colombo Strikers
Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dananjaya, Movin Subasinghe, Lahiru Udara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lorcan Tucker, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Yashodha Lanka, Angelo Perera
Dambulla Aura
Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Hassan Ali, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayatilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathews, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavindu Pathirathne, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama
Galle Titans
Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando
Jaffna Kings
David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Asanka Manoj, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Hardus Viljoen, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Zaman Khan, Ashan Randika, Rathnaraja Thanuradan, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne
B-Love Kandy
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Hasnain, Dushmantha Chameera, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Haris, Navod Paranavithana, Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Chathuranga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Aamer Jamal, Malsha Tharupathi, Thanuka Dabare, Lasith Abeyratne, Avishka Tharindu
Fixtures (All timings in IST)
July 30, Sunday : 7 PM : Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers - Colombo
July 31, Monday : 3 PM : Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura - Colombo l 7 PM : B Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers - Colombo
August 1, Tuesday : 3 PM : Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings - Colombo l 7 PM : Galle Titans vs B Love Kandy - Colombo
August 2, Wednesday : Rest Day
August 3, Thursday : Rest Day
August 4, Friday: 3 PM : B Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura - Kandy l 7 PM : Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings - Kandy
August 5, Saturday : 3 PM : Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura - Kandy l 7 PM : B Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings - Kandy
August 6, Sunday : Rest day
August 7, Monday : 3 PM : Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans - Kandy l 7 PM : Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings - Kandy
August 8, Tuesday : 3 PM : Galle Titans vs B Love Kandy - Kandy l 7 PM : Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers - Kandy
August 9, Wednesday : Rest day
August 10, Thursday : Rest day
August 11, Friday : 7 PM : Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans - Colombo
August 12, Saturday : 3 PM : Jaffna Kings vs B Love Kandy - Colombo l 7 PM : Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers - Colombo
August 13, Sunday : 3 PM : Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans - Colombo l 7 PM : Colombo Strikers vs B Love Kandy - Colombo
August 14, Monday : 7 PM : B Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura - Colombo
August 15, Tuesday : 7 PM : Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans - Colombo
August 16, Wednesday : Rest Day
August 17, Thursday : 3 PM : Qualifier 1 ( 1 vs 2 ) - Colombo l 7 PM : Eliminator ( 3 vs 4) – Colombo
August 18, Friday : Rest day
August 19, Saturday : 7 PM : Qualifier 2 (loser QF 1 vs Winner Eliminator ) - Colombo
August 20, Sunday : 7 PM : Final - Colombo
August 21, Monday : Rain Reserve Day
