Babar Azam, David Miller To Play Lanka Premier League 2023 Which Starts Today: Squads, Captains, LIVE Streaming, Fixtures; All You Need To Know

The fourth edition of Lanka Premier Legaue 2023 (LPL 2023) will start today in Sri Lanka with the first match between Jaffna Kings and Colombo Strikers. There are five teams taking part in the tournament, namely Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy.The Colombo Strikers will be captained by Niroshan Dickwella, Dambulla Aura by Kusal Mendis, Galle Titans will be led by Dasun Shanaka while B-Love Kandy will be captained by Wanindu Hasaranga. Jaffna Kings are defending champions and will be led by Thisara Perera.

Some of the world's finest cricketers and stars will be taking part in the Lanka Premier League including Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Gujarat Titans and South Africa's destructive batter David Miller as well as Chris Lynn and Shakib Al Hasan.

Are you attending the biggest party in Sri Lanka? Here's a glimpse of the LPL 2023 opening ceremony rehearsals.



Be part of the action. Get your tickets now!



Book online via BookMyShow _ https://t.co/hlLQifvFuR#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/o2WsWG8o9m — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) July 29, 2023

What is the Format of Lanka Premier League 2023 (LPL 2023)?

The teams will be facing each other twice in a round robin league format in group stage games starting from July 30. The top four teams on the points table will qualify for the playoffs which will begin from August 17 and the final will be played on August 20 with August 21 kept as a rain reserve day.

WHERE TO WATCH LANKA PREMIER LEAGUE 2023 LIVE:

The Lanka Premier League 2023, managed by IPG group- the official rights holder, will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, and the Live stream will be available on Fancode app.

Unveiling of the most coveted trophy this season with five captains at Colombo's iconic Lotus Tower! Don't miss out on the action.

Get your tickets now!

Book online via BookMyShow _ https://t.co/hlLQifv7Fj#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/BNfWtIZO8e — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) July 29, 2023

TEAMS And Their CAPTAINS

Colombo Strikers: Niroshan Dickwella

Dambulla Aura: Kusal Mendis

Galle Titans: Dasun Shanaka

Jaffna Kings: Thisara Perera

B-Love Kandy: Wanindu Hasaranga

SQUADS

Colombo Strikers

Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dananjaya, Movin Subasinghe, Lahiru Udara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lorcan Tucker, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Yashodha Lanka, Angelo Perera

Dambulla Aura

Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Hassan Ali, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayatilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathews, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavindu Pathirathne, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama

Galle Titans

Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando

Thisara's grip on that cup says it all; he's not willing to give it up! But the energy from the rest suggests the stiff competition you could expect this season.



Be part of the action. Get your tickets now!



BookMyShow _ https://t.co/hlLQifvFuR#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/EIIdZbkb4J — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) July 29, 2023

Jaffna Kings

David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Asanka Manoj, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Hardus Viljoen, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Zaman Khan, Ashan Randika, Rathnaraja Thanuradan, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne

B-Love Kandy

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Hasnain, Dushmantha Chameera, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Haris, Navod Paranavithana, Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Chathuranga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Aamer Jamal, Malsha Tharupathi, Thanuka Dabare, Lasith Abeyratne, Avishka Tharindu

Fixtures (All timings in IST)

July 30, Sunday : 7 PM : Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers - Colombo



July 31, Monday : 3 PM : Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura - Colombo l 7 PM : B Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers - Colombo

August 1, Tuesday : 3 PM : Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings - Colombo l 7 PM : Galle Titans vs B Love Kandy - Colombo

August 2, Wednesday : Rest Day

August 3, Thursday : Rest Day

August 4, Friday: 3 PM : B Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura - Kandy l 7 PM : Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings - Kandy

August 5, Saturday : 3 PM : Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura - Kandy l 7 PM : B Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings - Kandy

August 6, Sunday : Rest day

August 7, Monday : 3 PM : Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans - Kandy l 7 PM : Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings - Kandy

August 8, Tuesday : 3 PM : Galle Titans vs B Love Kandy - Kandy l 7 PM : Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers - Kandy

August 9, Wednesday : Rest day

August 10, Thursday : Rest day

August 11, Friday : 7 PM : Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans - Colombo

August 12, Saturday : 3 PM : Jaffna Kings vs B Love Kandy - Colombo l 7 PM : Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers - Colombo



August 13, Sunday : 3 PM : Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans - Colombo l 7 PM : Colombo Strikers vs B Love Kandy - Colombo

August 14, Monday : 7 PM : B Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura - Colombo

August 15, Tuesday : 7 PM : Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans - Colombo

August 16, Wednesday : Rest Day

August 17, Thursday : 3 PM : Qualifier 1 ( 1 vs 2 ) - Colombo l 7 PM : Eliminator ( 3 vs 4) – Colombo

August 18, Friday : Rest day

August 19, Saturday : 7 PM : Qualifier 2 (loser QF 1 vs Winner Eliminator ) - Colombo

August 20, Sunday : 7 PM : Final - Colombo

August 21, Monday : Rain Reserve Day