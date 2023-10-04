Pakistan captain Babar Azam was given a special treatment by the Indian authorities and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as he was flown to Ahmedabad from Hyderabad in a private jet for the All Captain's Meet ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. All ten captains will be under one roof at a Ahmedabad hotel on October 4. There will be a photo session of the captains after they share their thoughts on the World Cup, and take questions from the media as well.

Babar was with rest of the Pakisan squad in Hyderabad where they played the warm-up matches vs New Zealand and Australia. The Men In Green will play their first match of the tournament on october 6 at the same venue as well. That is why only Babar travelled from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad to attend the captain's meet. He is expected to fly back to Hyderabad in a private jet as soon as the Captain's Meet gets over in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Cricket shared the video of Babar taking a private jet. He is sporting a casual look on this short trip, wearing trousers with a T-shirt and a white cap. Babar could be seen taking selfied with the airport staff as well as the pilots of the aircraft that flew him from one city to the other.

Hyderabad __ Ahmedabad



Our captain is all set for the ICC Captains' Day __#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/N6TwAGFocb October 4, 2023

Upon landing at Ahmedabad airport, Babar gets inside a car to go to the hotel where the event is supposed to happen. Over there, he gets a warm welcome by the hotel staff and is guided to the room where the Indian captain Rohit Sharma has already checked in. At the very end of the video shared by PCB, Babar and Rohit can be spotted sharing a laugh. The two captains share a healthy relationship like other India and Pakistani players.

The arch-rivals clash with each in October 14 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. That match is set to the biggest battle of the World Cup, besides the knockouts and the final on November 19. The last time India met Pakistan in an ODI, the Men in Blue thrashed Babar and Co by a massive margin, in Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan will be aiming for a revenge when the meet the Indians in the World Cup.