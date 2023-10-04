Rs 248-Crore Worth Rohit Sharma Once Stayed In Tiny Mumbai House With 7 Others

India captain Rohit Sharma will be leading the national cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time. He will be under huge pressure during the tournament. But Rohit finds peace in the fact that the team is in good space at the moment. The fact that he is not an overthinker also keeps him very calm as India takes small steps to the World Cup trophy.

The 36-year-old India batter has come a long way since he started playing the sport in the maidans of Bombay. He has also seen his share of struggles while growing up as parents battled financial hardships. Rohit told the English daily Indian Express that he was very young when he left his parents house in Dombivi to live with his grandparents in Borivali.

He narrated a story of how tiny his house was which accommodated as many as eight people. Rohit also said that when sleeping even in that tiny house, he would need some touch, maybe of a person or of the room's wall. “I would curl up. I had a thing, I had to touch someone or something with my leg. I would sleep towards the wall, my leg touching it. Else, I can’t sleep,” said Rohit.

Looking at the financial struggles of his son, Rohit's grandfather told his father, "Rohit ko idhar chhod de, aur chhote wale ko leke ja apne sath (leave Rohit with us and take the little one with you). That’s how I stayed in Borivali while my parents and brother stayed in Dombivli (50 kms away). In some 100-odd square feet house, we used to stay, eight of us."

Today, as per reports, Rohit's net worth is Rs 248 crore. A report by InsideSport states that Rohit has net worth of Rs 248 crore. His earnings come from match fees, IPL earnings and brand endoresements. Rohit Sharma has a stunning car collection which is worth around Rs 8.25 crore. His garage has Lamborghini Urus (Rs 4.18 crore) Skoda Laura (Rs 12.5 lakh) standing.

Rohit says that whatever he is today is because of his hard work. He is a self-made man, who has been blessed with a very supportive family, friends and coaches. He has an illustrious career with many achievements. But he desperately wants to win the ODI World Cup, a trophy missing in his cabinet. This elusive silverware is something which will keep him going in the World Cup.