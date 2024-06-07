Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755926
NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM ANGRY

Babar Azam Furious After Haris Rauf Concedes Last Ball Boundary Against USA In T20 World Cup 2024- WATCH

Babar Azam was furious as Pakistan lost to the USA in a T20 World Cup match after Haris Rauf and Mohammed Amir failed to defend runs in crucial overs, leading to a Super Over defeat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Babar Azam Furious After Haris Rauf Concedes Last Ball Boundary Against USA In T20 World Cup 2024- WATCH

Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat to the USA in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. This loss has put Pakistan's campaign in jeopardy, significantly reducing their chances of reaching the Super 8s. Babar Azam was visibly upset with fast bowler Haris Rauf after he gave up 11 runs in the last three balls, forcing a Super Over in Dallas. Despite starting well, Rauf failed to defend 14 runs in the final over of the second innings. Babar Azam stormed off the field, expressing his frustration verbally, as Pakistan failed to defend 159 runs against the USA, who are playing their first T20 World Cup.

Also Read: Here's How PAK Can Still Qualify for Super 8 - All Scenarios Explained

The Pakistan team struggled in the first 10 overs with the ball, putting pressure on themselves. However, the fast bowlers made a strong comeback in the second half, with wickets from Haris Rauf and Mohammed Amir keeping Pakistan in the game. Rauf, who had been bowling well, came to defend 15 runs in the final over but ended up giving away 14 runs, leading to the Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium.

Babar Azam's frustration continued in the Super Over as Mohammed Amir gave up 18 runs against relatively unknown batters. Amir bowled multiple wide balls and overthrows, adding easy runs to the USA's total. In the end, Pakistan failed to chase down the 19-run target in the Super Over, leading to one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history.

Pakistan's Big Game Against India

Pakistan is in trouble after losing to the USA. Their next game against India will be almost like a knockout match. It will take place at Nassau County Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. Historically, Pakistan has struggled against India in T20 World Cups, losing six out of seven matches. However, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, remains optimistic, saying the outcome will depend on which team stays composed.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi accept demands of Nitish Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Modi plan' to save NDA!
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET results
DNA Video
DNA: Is something big going to happen in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus leaving Bengal after elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the demands of Naidu and Nitish for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Modi 3.0 schedule!
DNA Video
DNA: 'INDIA Alliance to continue to fight..', says Kharge
DNA Video
DNA: What Naidu and Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Raut made a big claim before Modi's oath