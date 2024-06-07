Babar Azam Furious After Haris Rauf Concedes Last Ball Boundary Against USA In T20 World Cup 2024- WATCH

Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat to the USA in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. This loss has put Pakistan's campaign in jeopardy, significantly reducing their chances of reaching the Super 8s. Babar Azam was visibly upset with fast bowler Haris Rauf after he gave up 11 runs in the last three balls, forcing a Super Over in Dallas. Despite starting well, Rauf failed to defend 14 runs in the final over of the second innings. Babar Azam stormed off the field, expressing his frustration verbally, as Pakistan failed to defend 159 runs against the USA, who are playing their first T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan team struggled in the first 10 overs with the ball, putting pressure on themselves. However, the fast bowlers made a strong comeback in the second half, with wickets from Haris Rauf and Mohammed Amir keeping Pakistan in the game. Rauf, who had been bowling well, came to defend 15 runs in the final over but ended up giving away 14 runs, leading to the Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium.

Babar Azam's frustration continued in the Super Over as Mohammed Amir gave up 18 runs against relatively unknown batters. Amir bowled multiple wide balls and overthrows, adding easy runs to the USA's total. In the end, Pakistan failed to chase down the 19-run target in the Super Over, leading to one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history.

Pakistan's Big Game Against India

Pakistan is in trouble after losing to the USA. Their next game against India will be almost like a knockout match. It will take place at Nassau County Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. Historically, Pakistan has struggled against India in T20 World Cups, losing six out of seven matches. However, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, remains optimistic, saying the outcome will depend on which team stays composed.