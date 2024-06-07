Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat to the USA in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. This loss has put Pakistan's campaign in jeopardy, significantly reducing their chances of reaching the Super 8s. Coming into the World Cup with a shaky form—having lost two games to a second-string New Zealand, one T20I to Ireland, and a T20I series to England—Pakistan was expected to perform well in conditions favorable to fast bowlers. However, the USA displayed grit and determination, outplaying Pakistan in all departments to stun the 2022 runners-up.

Pakistan's Road To Qualification

To keep their hopes alive, Pakistan must win their next three matches. A crucial game against India is scheduled for June 9, and a victory is essential for Pakistan to have a realistic chance of advancing. Additionally, Pakistan needs to defeat both Canada and Ireland to bolster their qualification prospects.

If Pakistan loses to India, their chances become slim, even with wins against Canada and Ireland. This scenario arises because the USA could potentially accumulate more points than Pakistan. Even if the USA loses to Ireland and India, their superior run rate might give them an edge over Pakistan if Pakistan falls to India.

Pakistan Qualification Scenarios Explained

Pakistan needs a minimum of six points from the four matches in the group stage. After the unexpected loss to the USA, the road ahead is challenging for the Asian giants.

Best Qualification Scenerio Result Pakistan vs India Pak Win Pakistan vs Ireland Pak Win Pakistan vs Canada Pak Win

Points so far: 0

Total points needed: 6

Wins needed: 3

Matches remaining: 3

If Pakistan win there all remaining matches and USA lose to India and Ireland Pakistan will directly qualify for the super 8 stage

Tough Qualification Scenerio Result Pak vs Ind Ind Win Pak vs Ire Pak Win Pak vs Can Pak Win

In this case, Pakistan will have to hope that the USA loses to both India and Ireland, and that too by a large margin, so Pakistan can qualify based on net run rate. These are the only scenarios in which Pakistan can qualify for the Super 8 stage.

The Gary Kirsten-coached side must secure victories in all their remaining group-stage matches. Another loss would force Pakistan to rely on the outcomes of other Group A matches to keep their Super 8 hopes alive.